The Stenhousemuir community came together on Saturday to light up the dark nights with their Christmas lights.

It was the last of the light switch on events to be held by Falkirk Delivers in the outer lying towns across the district.

The crowds were entertained by local organisations including Larbert Musical Theatre, Larbert High Pipe Band and Stenhouse School of Dance ahead of the big switch on.

There were also musical performances from The Voice UK winner Craig Eddie, local performer Dionne Hickey and Scotland’s boyband, Just the Brave.

The younger members of the family also had the chance to meet Santa ahead of December 25, thanks to Larbert Round Table.

Saturday’s event was organised by Falkirk Delivers and Keep Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful (KLSB).

Asda checkout operator Andrew Watson was given the honours of pressing the button to turn on the lights this year.

In 2019 he was named Asda’s Customer Colleague of the Year.

Photographer Scott Louden was there to capture the festive fun.

Stenhousemuir Christmas lights Craig with niece Sophie, 8, and daughter Millie, 9.

Stenhousemuir Christmas lights Just the Brave entertain the crowd.

Stenhousemuir Christmas lights Irene meets two cheeky elves.

Stenhousemuir Christmas lights Peyton, 7, from Stenhousemuir meets the elves.