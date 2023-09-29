News you can trust since 1845
Stenhousemuir chippy offering takeaways at 2002 prices

A chip shop owner is branching out with another shop close by to offer even more takeaway treats.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST
Bruno's owner Ernesto Di Carlo; staff member Vicky Majorek; and manager Roberto Morelli. Pic: Michael GillenBruno's owner Ernesto Di Carlo; staff member Vicky Majorek; and manager Roberto Morelli. Pic: Michael Gillen
He’s also lined up some great opening offers, as well as making an impressive donation offer to a local charity.

Bruno’s Fish and Chip Shop is opening its second shop on Main Street, Stenhousemuir next week.

To celebrate and thank the local community for its support over the 20 years since it first opened, it will be offering throwback specials at 2002 prices – which means bags of chips will only cost 90p and a fish supper £3.70.

The offer will run on Sunday and Monday, October 1 and 2. There will be no deliveries on these days.

The new Bruno’s 2 Go will open at 4pm on Tuesday, October 3 offering pizzas, burgers, pasta, salads, wraps, kebabs and more.

Owner Ernesto Di Carlo, who took over from the chip shop’s founder and now retired Bruno Michella, revealed Bruno’s 2 Go would be teaming up with local charity Maggie’s Forth Valley on October 3 and 4.

Half of all takings on these two days will be donated to the cancer caring centre in the nearby grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Ernesto and his team are looking forward to dishing up lots of chips and takeaways to customers old and new in the coming days.

