Stenhousemuir chippy dishes up 2400 cut price suppers in two days as new takeaway opens
Bruno’s Fish and Chip Shop is opening its second shop on Main Street, Stenhousemuir at 4pm today (Tuesday).
To celebrate and thank the local community for its support over the 20 years since it first opened, it offered throwback specials at 2002 prices – which meant bags of chips only cost 90p and a fish supper was £3.70.
Owner Ernesto Di Carlo revealed this morning that the offer, which ran on Sunday and Monday, saw 660 orders placed – 273 on the first day and 387 on the second. His staff served up a staggering 2400 suppers.
Queues snaked out of the shop and along the street with some customers prepared to wait over 30 minutes for their cut price takeaways.
Ernesto, who took over from the chip shop’s founder and now retired Bruno Michella, posted on social media: “Thank you to all our customers who came to the Throwback Special Days and celebrated with us. Also thank you for your patience and kind supportive words during the event.
"We are grateful every day to serve such a lovely community.”
And the business is still supporting others when Bruno’s 2 Go opens offering pizzas, burgers, pasta, salads, wraps, kebabs and more.
It will be teaming up with local charity Maggie’s Forth Valley on October 3 and 4 with half of all takings on these two days being donated to the cancer caring centre in the nearby grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.