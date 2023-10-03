A chippy boss has thanked everyone who turned out when he dished up special offers to celebrate the opening of his new branch.

Bruno’s Fish and Chip Shop is opening its second shop on Main Street, Stenhousemuir at 4pm today (Tuesday).

To celebrate and thank the local community for its support over the 20 years since it first opened, it offered throwback specials at 2002 prices – which meant bags of chips only cost 90p and a fish supper was £3.70.

Owner Ernesto Di Carlo revealed this morning that the offer, which ran on Sunday and Monday, saw 660 orders placed – 273 on the first day and 387 on the second. His staff served up a staggering 2400 suppers.

Bruno's owner Ernesto Di Carlo; staff member Vicky Majorek; and manager Roberto Morelli. Pic: Michael Gillen

Queues snaked out of the shop and along the street with some customers prepared to wait over 30 minutes for their cut price takeaways.

Ernesto, who took over from the chip shop’s founder and now retired Bruno Michella, posted on social media: “Thank you to all our customers who came to the Throwback Special Days and celebrated with us. Also thank you for your patience and kind supportive words during the event.

"We are grateful every day to serve such a lovely community.”

And the business is still supporting others when Bruno’s 2 Go opens offering pizzas, burgers, pasta, salads, wraps, kebabs and more.