Stenhousemuir charity match will raise cash for Scott Martin Foundation

Organisers of a football match and fun day hope to raise lots of much-needed cash for two worthwhile charities.

The Miller Summer Showdown also hopes to raise awareness of teenage mental health and depression.

Well known names from the worlds of social media will be playing in the match which takes place at Ochilview Stadium in Stenhousemuir on Sunday, June 22, as well as former top footballers.

The fun day will run from 11am until 5pm and will raise money for the Scott Martin Foundation and Cancer Research.

The event takes place later this summer. Pic: Contributed

Organiser John MacLean revealed youngsters in S4 at local highs schools will also have an opportunity to take part.

A tournament will take place at Little Kerse in Grangemouth on Sunday, March 30 which will be free for anyone wanting to get involved with the chance that they could play in the charity match in three months time.

Players already announced for the Ochilview match inlcude Cal the Dragon, Charlie the Commentator, Married at First Sight star Ross McCarthy, and former footballer Frank McAvennie will be managing one of the teams.

While dozens of other social media contributors from all over the UK will be involved, Grangemouth High pupil JusJackLive will also be playing.

Rapper YJ will be performing at half time along with the local Sapphire Cheerleading troupe.

You can find out more about the match and how to get tickets for the event here

