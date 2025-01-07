Stenhousemuir brothers, 67 and 72, take on Kelpie climb challenge for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two retired electricians with a head for heights had the bright idea to climb the Kelpies to coin in cash for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Brothers George, 72, and Philip Rigby, 67, will be scaling the inside of Baron – one half on the massive Kelpies structure at the Falkirk Helix Park – on Friday, February 21.

The lads, originally from Stenhousemuir, will be taking part in the challenge in memory of Philip’s wife Senga, who sadly died at the age of 69 from a stroke last September after being diagnosed with cancer.

The couple had been married for 48 years.

George and Philip Rigby will be climbing a Kelpie to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity next month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She had been told she had cancer,” said Philip. “In the end it was a stroke that took her. It was the cancer diagnosis that was one of the reasons why we decided to raise funds for the Beatson.

“My brother George has done a lot of charity work throughout his life and he saw this challenge to climb up inside the Kelpies and thought it would be a good way to raise funds for the Beatson charity in memory of my wife.”

There has been a bit of hiccup in the brothers’ preparations for the big climb.

Philip said: “Six weeks ago George had knee replacement surgery. We thought it would give him a goal to aim for to get himself ready for the climb.”

Both men are electricians to trade and have no fear when it comes to heights.

“There’s not much in the way of training you can do,” said Philip. “Just keep walking and stay fit. My wife and I climbed along rope bridges in the past and George and I are well used to climbing ladders from our days as electricians.

“Heights are something that have never bothered me – I’ve been at the top of Falkirk Steeple on one job and George has worked out on the rigs.”

Philip has already raised around £1300 and George has coined in over £800 from the Just Giving page and have already more than reached the target to allow them to take part in the Kelpie climb.

Visit the Just Giving page for more information.