Stenhousemuir brothers, 67 and 72, overcome Kelpie climb setback to coin in £3500
Brothers George, 72, and Philip Rigby, 67, were set to scale the inside of Baron – one half of the massive Kelpies structure at the Falkirk Helix Park – on Friday, February 21.
At least that was the plan.
George said: “Unfortunately Philip fell two weeks before and badly damaged his shoulder and could not take part in the challenge. His son Brian Rigby took his place though, and between us we raised over £3500.”
The Rigby lads, originally from Stenhousemuir, were taking part in the challenge in memory of Philip’s wife Senga, who sadly died at the age of 69 from a stroke last September after being diagnosed with cancer.
The couple had been married for 48 years.
Senga had been looked after by staff at the Beatson during her final days.
"She had been told she had cancer,” said Philip. “In the end it was a stroke that took her. It was the cancer diagnosis that was one of the reasons why we decided to raise funds for the Beatson.
“My brother George has done a lot of charity work throughout his life and he saw this challenge to climb up inside the Kelpies and thought it would be a good way to raise funds for the Beatson charity in memory of my wife.”
Even before Philip hurt his shoulder, there had been a bit of hiccup in the brothers’ preparations for the big climb.
Philip said: “Six weeks ago George had knee replacement surgery. We thought it would give him a goal to aim for to get himself ready for the climb.”.”
Both men are electricians to trade and have no fear when it comes to heights.
“There’s not much in the way of training you can do,” said Philip. “Just keep walking and stay fit. My wife and I climbed along rope bridges in the past and George and I are well used to climbing ladders from our days as electricians.”
In the end Philip’s son Brian showed he had inherited his dad’s head for heights when he stepped in to meet the challenge.
Visit the Just Giving page for more information.
