Stenhousemuir boy uses power of Facebook to give deprived children Christmas gifts

A caring schoolboy has harnessed the power of the internet to help underprivileged children this Christmas.

Carron Primary pupil Charlie Campbell, from Stenhousemuir, decided what he wanted this festive season was to ensure youngsters who may have gone without instead received a gift on December 25.

To try to achieve his goal, the nine-year-old enlisted the support of his mum, Kirsty Stalker, to spread word of his Christmas appeal.

Kirsty was able to do so through her role as the administrator of the 9400-member-strong Stenhousemuir Gossip Page on Facebook.

She was then left “overwhelmed” by the online support for her son’s idea.

Facebook users were quick to offer various presents, from toys to clothing all suitable for young children and teenagers, much to the delight of Charlie and his mum.

The duo spent several hours going from door to door collecting donations before handing the haul of gifts over to the Salvation Army in Falkirk to allow volunteers to pass on presents to those in need.

Kirsty said: “We were overwhelmed by people’s generosity and we know these presents will go to great use.

“Thank you to everybody for the donations given.”