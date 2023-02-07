Stenhousemuir Asda worker turned life saver to stop wee girl running in front of van

Megan Gray, 26, was working in the car park at Asda in Stenhousemuir when she noticed the youngster by herself, looking distressed and then – to her horror – saw the van approaching and realised the girl was about to run out in front of it.

Megan was subsequently praised for her actions and was nominated for an Asda service superstar award.

Megan said: “I was just putting trolleys into the trolley bay in the car park when I saw this little girl, who was probably under five. She seemed upset as it looked as if

she'd been separated from her mum.

"I realised she was about to run out into the road and into the path of a van which was about two seconds away, so I grabbed her."

Megan, who's worked at the store for six years, then passed the wee one back to the girl's extremely grateful mum none the worse for her near death – or serious injury – experience.

Everyone involved admitted they shuddered to think what could have happened if it were not for Megan.

Hazel Culbert, Asda Stenhousemuir’s Community Champion, said: "Well done to Megan – we have a very grateful parent and a very proud store. Megan’s actions could have very easily saved that little girl's life.