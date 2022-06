The dancers, from tiny tots to the senior pupils, were delighted to show family and friends the routines they have been busy learning for weeks.

Pupils at the Larbert and Bo’ness classes took part in their shows earlier in the month, while the Falkirk classes were in the spotlight last week.

As always, their programme sales at the show saw lots of cash donated for Strathcarron Hospice.