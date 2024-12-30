Steaming into the New Year: Bo'ness railway gives folks another way to welcome in 2025.
The services will be running at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31 this year and on Wednesday, January 1 and Thursday, January 2 next year.
A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “Our popular Black Bun Specials return. Enjoy a nostalgic steam train journey in a cosy carriage, a hot drink and slice of traditional Hogmanay black bun – a type of fruit cake completely covered with pastry which was originally eaten on the Twelfth Night of Christmas but is now enjoyed at Hogmanay.”
“Relax aboard our trains and take in the stunning scenery along the shores of the Firth of Forth, with views of the majestic Ochil Hills, beautiful woodlands and waterfalls on a 70 minute return journey to Manuel.”
