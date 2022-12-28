Steaming into 2023: Ride the rails in Bo'ness aboard the Black Bun Special

Steam train enthusiasts and everyone else can enjoy a nostalgic train journey in a cosy carriage, with a hot drink and a slice of traditional Hogmanay black bun for the adults and shortbread and juice for youngsters to mark the end of 2022.

Trains will be running from Bo’ness station on Friday, December 30, Saturday, December 31, Monday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 3 at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “Be sure to be at the station in plenty of time. Relax aboard our trains and take in the stunning scenery along the shores of the Firth of Forth, with views of the majestic Ochil Hills, beautiful woods and waterfalls, on a 70 minute return journey to Manuel view point.”

The Black Bun Specials will be running from Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway station