Steam powered picnic: Ready, teddy go in Bo'ness this weekend
If families go down to the historic station on Saturday and Sunday they are sure to enjoy a welcome surprise.
A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “Grab your favourite teddy and join the Bo'ness Railway bears for a scenic steam train journey along the Forth
Estuary, through woodlands, past waterfalls and over the Avon Viaduct.”
The adventure includes a chocolate treat for children from the Railway Bears as they board the train, a teddy bear trail, teddy bear-themed colouring sheets to doodle on during the journey and photo opportunities with the big friendly Railway Bears themselves.
People can bring along their own picnic or buy a picnic box which can be delivered to their seat.
The special trains depart Bo’ness Railway Station at 10.30am, 12.30pm 2.30pm on each day.