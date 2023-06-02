If families go down to the historic station on Saturday and Sunday they are sure to enjoy a welcome surprise.

A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “Grab your favourite teddy and join the Bo'ness Railway bears for a scenic steam train journey along the Forth

Estuary, through woodlands, past waterfalls and over the Avon Viaduct.”

The Teddy Bears Picnic specials will be running from Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway station

The adventure includes a chocolate treat for children from the Railway Bears as they board the train, a teddy bear trail, teddy bear-themed colouring sheets to doodle on during the journey and photo opportunities with the big friendly Railway Bears themselves.

People can bring along their own picnic or buy a picnic box which can be delivered to their seat.