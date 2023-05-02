Stay or go?: Falkirk Council planners discuss whether town centre pub can keep its beer garden

The long running retrospective application for the Kerse Lane premises is due to be discussed tomorrow by members of the council’s planning review committee – which considers appeals against decisions taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

At a previous meeting on February 21, members decided they did not have enough information in relation to National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) to determine the

appeal application.

Planners refused permission for The Orchard Hotel's beer garden back in 2022

They agreed not to proceed as the new NPF4 planning guidance could affect any decision made. Officers said it would take some time to go through the national

framework and make sure local policies align with it.

