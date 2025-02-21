Starry Nights at Beecraigs raises £2764 for Cash for Kids

Events organiser GC Live has announced it has raised an impressive £10,405 for Cash for Kids during its three major 2024 seasonal events.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events included Starry Nights Christmas experiences at Beecraigs Country Park and Dean Castle near Kilmarnock, as well as Fawkes Festival, Scotland's largest fireworks event at the Royal Highland Centre near Edinburgh.

The new Starry Nights at Beecraigs Country Park raised an impressive £2,764.50, while Fawkes Festival added a further £3,233 to the campaign total for Cash For Kids Edinburgh, The Lothians, Fife and Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These efforts provided crucial support to the charity’s Mission Christmas, the UK’s largest gift appeal in multiple locations across Scotland. The campaign helps to ensure that hundreds of local children wake up to a visit from Santa, providing gifts to children who would otherwise go without.

Just under £6000 was raised at two local Cash for Kids events.

Karayn Chisolm, Cash For Kids Edinburgh, The Lothians, Fife and Falkirk corporate fundraiser, added: “We are delighted to receive this incredible donation from GC Live following the Fawkes Festival and Starry Nights events. 2024 was our biggest Mission Christmas ever, with over 23,000 applications. Thanks to the incredible support we received from partners like GC Live, we were able to provide gifts for each and every one of them.

“It is clear from the feedback we’ve received that the long-term impact of Mission Christmas is huge. It brings so much joy and, in many cases, a sense of self-worth, to the children and young people who receive the gifts. Thank you again for supporting us!”