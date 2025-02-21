The notice of election to community councils in the Edinburgh Council area has been published.

Community councils are groups of elected local residents who care about their communities. These councils play an important role in the democratic process and act in the interests of their local areas.

There are two active community councils in the city boundaries which work tirelessly for their communities, South Queensferry and Kirkliston.

Both do a power of good for the people in their local towns and nominations are now sought for those who would like to stand up and be a part of them.

Readers can nominate themselves to stand for election as a community councillor until February 27.

An election will only be held in a community council area if there are more people nominated than places on the community council. Should this be necessary the election date will be March 27.

The new community council term will start on March 28 and will last four years. The next community council elections are planned for 2029, though this may be subject to change.

Councillor Val Walker, culture and communities convener, said: “Community councils remain an integral part of the social and democratic fabric of our city. As a ward councillor, I truly value my relationship with community councils and the excellent work that they do.

“From campaigning on key local issues to organising meetings, chairing debates, liaising with local and national representatives and much more – the life of a community councillor is never ordinary.

“This is an excellent opportunity to take a lead in your local area and make your community a better place. I’d encourage all residents to consider standing as a community councillor.

“Edinburgh draws its strength from its citizens and we need their views and ideas to move forward together.”

Ken Robertson, Edinburgh Association of Community Councils secretary, added: “You have a community council voice, by right. Don’t step to the side and stay silent.”

To find out more, visit www.edinburgh.gov.uk/community-planning/community-councils.