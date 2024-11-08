Stand is delivered: Dunipace FC achieves goal to secure new spectator facility

A local football club has been given the nod from Falkirk Council to create a new spectator stand at their ground.

Dunipace Football Club lodged an application with the local authority on August 27 to construct the facility at Westfield Park, Town House Street, Denny.

A decision to grant the proposal was taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, November 8.

Nicknamed the Pace, the club was formed in 1888 and plays in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.