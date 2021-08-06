Staff shortages lead Falkirk Community Trust to close public toilets

In an online message Falkirk Community Trust stated: “Please be aware that due to staff shortages the toilets in Callendar Park and Zetland Park will be closed Friday to Sunday.”

The parks, in Falkirk and Grangemouth, will not be under trust control for much longer.

Families looking to enjoy the new play area in Zetland this weekend will have to find alternative toilet arrangements

At a meeting of Falkirk Council earlier in the year, members agreed a new structure which will see the trust’s functions split into three of the council's directorates.

Culture, arts, museums and parks will move to the newly formed Place division, while libraries will move under the umbrella of Housing and Communities and responsibility for sport and leisure will be handed over to Children’s Services.

It is expected that work to transfer all services will be completed by April 1, 2022.

