Ròst Coffee Company, which is in Kinnaird Village Centre, will be open from noon to 2pm giving out free tea, coffee, hot chocolate and soup, plus cakes. Announcing their plan in a social post, the popular cafe posted: “Don’t be lonely this Christmas, come get a heat and a blether with us.”

The cafe is owned by Ian Dibdin, who is well known in local football circles, and pride themselves on being coffee specialists, but also offering food snacks ane cakes.

A spokesperson for Ròst Coffee Company said: “Our Christmas Day idea came from the staff who said why not invite our customers, old and new, along for a hot drink and snack on us and spread a bit of Christmas cheer. The staff will then head off for their own celebration”