An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “Congratulations to senior charge nurse Tracey Gow and her fantastic team in Unit 5, Falkirk Community Hospital, who have

been shortlisted for the RCN Nursing Team of the Year award.

"Well done to everyone involved.”

The staff of Unit 5 in Falkirk Community Hospital are in the running for a UK award

The Team of the Year Award recognises that great nursing is often delivered in teams and in close partnership with multidisciplinary colleagues – or even patients or stakeholders.

To take the title entrants will need to demonstrate the significance of the nursing contribution to the project’s success as well as its impact on patient care.

Unit 5 at Falkirk Community Hospital was a 16-bedded ward for patients with dementia who were in hospital awaiting nursing home care. During the COVID-19

pandemic it expanded to a 21-bedded facility.

Staff wanted to deliver better care to patients, some of whom were becoming withdrawn, and were able to get funding for an activity coordinator. This enabled more

time to be spent with patients on a one-to one basis and helped identify their personal likes, dislikes, goals and motivations were could then be incorporated into

individual care plans.

Senior charge nurse Tracey Gow said: “I just want to shout out loud that my team provide the best care every time I speak with anyone from the postman to our heads

of nursing. They are a great team, and I am so proud to be a part of it.

" As this is first RCN Scotland awards, they are making history and I am sure none of them will forget it – I certainly won’t let them. I could not be prouder of my team for

recognising that things had to change and then embracing change with total belief, compassion and care.

"They give 110% every day to each other and their patients to ensure that they have purpose, worth and a better quality of life.”

The RCN Awards has 15 categories this year, including learning disability nursing, nursing student, nursing support worker and, of course, team of the year.