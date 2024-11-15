Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Greggs in Bonnybridge have served up another tasty sum for this year’s Children in Need appeal.

At the last count, thanks to those working in the Bridge Street shop, their customers and members of the community, they have raised … £5129 and they are still collecting.

The employees say they are “passionate” about Children in Need and every year try to surpass previous fundraising.

In 2023 they collected £3370 but this year’s total looks like being a record breaker.

Greggs in Bonnybridge have been fundraising for Children In Need - Caroline Leary, left, and branch manager Charlene Murray. Pic: Scott Louden

Staff organised a bingo and 80s disco in Bonnybridge Community Hub which brought in £2000 and they thank Jen, Arlene and Jamie for all their hlep

They also took Children in Need mascot Pudsey along to meet pupils at Carrongrange Primary School and residents in Kinnaird Manor Home in Camelon.

If that wasn’t enough, they’ve also been doing a sponsored cycle.

Using an exercise bike they attempting to cover the 976 miles from John O’Groats to Lands End and have a donation bucket in the shop for anyone wanting to drop in some cash for this worthy cause.

Customers popping in cannot escape the staff's Children in Need fundraising. Pic: Scott Louden

The Children in Need telethon takes place this evening (Friday).

Earlier today, BBC Radio 2 presenter Paddy McGuinness crossed the finish line to complete his epic cycling challenge, after riding almost 300 miles from Wales to Scotland on a Raleigh Chopper bike.

The former Top Gear and Question of Sport host, 51, has raised more than £7.5 million on his epic five-day journey on a customised 1970s children's bike called Patch.