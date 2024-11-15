Staff at Bonnybridge Greggs raise cash for Children in Need

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 15th Nov 2024, 14:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff at Greggs in Bonnybridge have served up another tasty sum for this year’s Children in Need appeal.

At the last count, thanks to those working in the Bridge Street shop, their customers and members of the community, they have raised … £5129 and they are still collecting.

The employees say they are “passionate” about Children in Need and every year try to surpass previous fundraising.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2023 they collected £3370 but this year’s total looks like being a record breaker.

Greggs in Bonnybridge have been fundraising for Children In Need - Caroline Leary, left, and branch manager Charlene Murray. Pic: Scott LoudenGreggs in Bonnybridge have been fundraising for Children In Need - Caroline Leary, left, and branch manager Charlene Murray. Pic: Scott Louden
Greggs in Bonnybridge have been fundraising for Children In Need - Caroline Leary, left, and branch manager Charlene Murray. Pic: Scott Louden

Staff organised a bingo and 80s disco in Bonnybridge Community Hub which brought in £2000 and they thank Jen, Arlene and Jamie for all their hlep

They also took Children in Need mascot Pudsey along to meet pupils at Carrongrange Primary School and residents in Kinnaird Manor Home in Camelon.

If that wasn’t enough, they’ve also been doing a sponsored cycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Using an exercise bike they attempting to cover the 976 miles from John O’Groats to Lands End and have a donation bucket in the shop for anyone wanting to drop in some cash for this worthy cause.

Customers popping in cannot escape the staff's Children in Need fundraising. Pic: Scott LoudenCustomers popping in cannot escape the staff's Children in Need fundraising. Pic: Scott Louden
Customers popping in cannot escape the staff's Children in Need fundraising. Pic: Scott Louden

The Children in Need telethon takes place this evening (Friday).

Earlier today, BBC Radio 2 presenter Paddy McGuinness crossed the finish line to complete his epic cycling challenge, after riding almost 300 miles from Wales to Scotland on a Raleigh Chopper bike.

The former Top Gear and Question of Sport host, 51, has raised more than £7.5 million on his epic five-day journey on a customised 1970s children's bike called Patch.

Related topics:Paddy McGuinnessChildren in NeedPudsey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice