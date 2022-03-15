Staff absences force Falkirk area high school to switch year groups to remote learning
A large number of staff absences have led a high school to move two full year groups to remote learning later this week.
In a letter to parents affected, Larbert High School rector Jon Reid said: “It is with regret that we are confirming a move to remote learning for all S2 and S3 pupils on Friday, March 18 only.
"This action is necessary as we are experiencing an exceptionally high level of staff absence, exacerbated by COVID, which is impacting on our ability to safely cover all classes.
"S2 and S3 teachers will ensure, as far as possible, that work is available vie Google Classroom. Pupils should, using their iPad, follow their normal timetable on Friday in order that their learning can continue at home.
"All S1 and senior phase (S4 to S6) pupils should attend school as normal on Friday, March 18. You should assume that, unless you hear otherwise from me, S2 and S3 in-person learning will resume on Monday March 21.”