St Mungo's High donation to Scott Martin Foundation in memory of tragic teacher Aimee Brannan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Aimee Brannan was only 28 when she died on July 3 last year.
She was a member of the design and technology department at St Mungo’s High in Falkirk and her sudden death came only days after the school broke up for the summer break.
It left all those who knew her devastated and she continues to be fondly remembered by the school community.
Last September, the school and Aimee’s heartbroken family raised funds for suicide awareness by walking 26 miles from the church in Rutherglen where her funeral took place to Falkirk.
Then in June, days before the first anniversary of Aimee’s death, the school held a Shine the Light memorial walk to the Kelpies in her memory.
Following the walk they handed over a cheque for £12,500 to the Scott Martin Foundation.
Scott was a former pupil at St Mungo’s who took his own life on January 1, 2021, aged only 16.
He was a talented young boxer, as well as footballer, and his death shocked all who knew him.
But determined that something positive should come out of the tragedy, his mum, Samantha Merrilees, set up the foundation to raise awareness of youth suicide and mental health issues, as well as educating and enabling people to support youngsters who are struggling.
Find out more about the Scott Martin Foundation here
You can get support at the Samaritans by calling 116 123 for free or emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.