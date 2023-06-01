Youngsters at St Margaret’s Primary School have been supporting P5 pupil Amelia since she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in November last year.

And when the ten-year-old said that she wanted to fundraise for the charity which supports her and others with the condition they all offered their support.

Thanks to the efforts of Amelia and her friend Poppy who helped arrange a Purple Day at the primary school, as well as pupils, their parents and carers, they raised an amazing £860 for the Crohn’s & Colitis UK charity.

St Margaret's Primary P5 pupils hold Purple Day for Crohns & Colitis

The money was all raised through the sale of the charity’s badges and wristbands, a guess the teddy’s birthday and a Just Giving Page.

Class teacher Sarah Myles praised Amelia as a “remarkable girl” and said she was very proud of all the pupils.

Crohn’s and colitis are the main forms of inflammatory bowel disease and affect over 500,000 in the UK.