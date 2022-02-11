Six-year-old Jack Robinson gives his schoolmates the thumbs up for supporting Muscular Dystrophy UK's Go Bright fundraising day

St Margaret's Primary: Polmont school shines bright for Muscular Dystrophy UK fundraiser

Pupils at St Margaret’s Primary brought a splash of colour to their school day – and supported a worthy cause.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:55 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 5:14 pm

They were all dressed in their brightest clothes to take part in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Go Bright Day to raise funds for the charity, albeit a day early as they were on holiday today (Friday).

The school know all about the work of the charity as primary two pupil Jack Robinson has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a very rare, progressive muscle weakening and wasting condition.

Last year a similar fundraiser by the school brought in almost £1000 and this time around almost £800 has been pledged.

1. Go Bright Day

Jack Robinson with fellow pupils from his P2 class.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. Go Bright Day

Pupils in P5s look delighted to ditch their uniforms for this worthy cause

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Go Bright Day

Cheers for raising lots of cash for charity from P5d

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Go Bright Day

Thumbs up for a successful fundraising day from St Margaret's P2s class.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Jack Robinson
Next Page
Page 1 of 2