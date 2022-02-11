St Margaret's Primary: Polmont school shines bright for Muscular Dystrophy UK fundraiser

They were all dressed in their brightest clothes to take part in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Go Bright Day to raise funds for the charity, albeit a day early as they were on holiday today (Friday).
The school know all about the work of the charity as primary two pupil Jack Robinson has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a very rare, progressive muscle weakening and wasting condition.
Last year a similar fundraiser by the school brought in almost £1000 and this time around almost £800 has been pledged.
