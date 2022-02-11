St Margaret's Primary: Polmont school shines bright for Muscular Dystrophy UK fundraiser

They were all dressed in their brightest clothes to take part in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Go Bright Day to raise funds for the charity, albeit a day early as they were on holiday today (Friday).

The school know all about the work of the charity as primary two pupil Jack Robinson has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a very rare, progressive muscle weakening and wasting condition.

Last year a similar fundraiser by the school brought in almost £1000 and this time around almost £800 has been pledged.

1. Go Bright Day Jack Robinson with fellow pupils from his P2 class. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Go Bright Day Pupils in P5s look delighted to ditch their uniforms for this worthy cause Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Go Bright Day Cheers for raising lots of cash for charity from P5d Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Go Bright Day Thumbs up for a successful fundraising day from St Margaret's P2s class. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales