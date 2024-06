The P6 and P7 pupils recently put on the Chicago-based show in their school

There was lots of singing, dancing and some great acting as the youngsters took everyone back to the days of US prohibition and gangsters.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen attended one performance to capture all the youngsters as they performed in the school hall.

Well done to everyone for a great production.

1 . Bugsy Malone Primary 6 and P7 pupils delighted their audiences with their recent production of Bugsy Malone. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Bugsy Malone Taking us back to the days of Prohibition in the United States. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Bugsy Malone A busy stage as the P6 and P7 pupils entertain. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales