St John Scotland show charity begins close to home with Seagull Trust donation
St John Scotland recently presented two defibrillators to the Seagull Trust for use on their barges run on the local canal network.
Derek Watson, chairman of the central area of St John Scotland said: “The defibrillators were purchased by our charity from a donation made by a member of The Order of St John Priory of Scotland and we contacted the Seagull Trust after we heard they were looking to obtain defibrillators for the barges they run on the local canals.”
The presentation took place last week at the Seagull Trust’s boathouse location in South Bantaskine.
The Seagull Trust runs free canal cruising excursions for people in Scotland with special needs or who are elderly. The two barges run by the Falkirk branch – Govan Seagull and Barr Seagull – are both fully accessible with lifts to accommodate those with mobility problems or in wheelchairs.
St John Scotland is working with communities across Scotland to increase the availability of public access defibrillators.
