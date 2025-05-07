St John Ambulance staff on hand for free CPR training in Grangemouth

By James Trimble
Published 7th May 2025, 09:01 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 09:01 BST
People can learn new life saving skills or brush up on their existing knowledge at a free CPR training session this weekend.

Organised by St John Ambulance and Grangemouth community police, the event will be held in the dance studio of Grangemouth Sports Centre, in Abbots Road, from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, May 10.

This session, which anyone is welcome to drop-in and take advantage of, will cover CPR for adults, children and infants, basic first aid for injuries, burns, and common emergencies like choking.

