St Francix Xavier pupils spread festive cheer with carol singing to aid Strathcarron Hospice

Youngsters from St Francis Xavier Primary braved the rain last Saturday to sing carols and help raise cash for a worthy cause.

Members of the school’s choir were at the Steeple in Falkirk’s High Street to entertain Christmas shoppers and bring in much-needed cash for Strathcarron Hospice.

The pupils made their way through a varied repertoire of Christmas favourites much to the appreciation of the large crowd who stopped to listen. This included the many stallholders from the Christmas Market taking place that day.

It may have been very wet but as photographer Scott Louden’s images show, the youngsters were enthusiastic about their task and never stopped smiling as they made wonderful music.

1. St Francis carols Well done to everyone who took part Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. St Francis carols The youngsters were singing to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice Photo: St Francis carols Photo Sales

3. St Francis carols An appreciative crowd stopped to listen to the youngsters Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. St Francis carols Apparently Raindrops keep falling on my head wasn't in their repertoire Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales