News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Never mind the rain, the St Francis Xavier Primary School choir sang their hearts out

St Francix Xavier pupils spread festive cheer with carol singing to aid Strathcarron Hospice

Youngsters from St Francis Xavier Primary braved the rain last Saturday to sing carols and help raise cash for a worthy cause.

By Jill Buchanan
3 hours ago

Members of the school’s choir were at the Steeple in Falkirk’s High Street to entertain Christmas shoppers and bring in much-needed cash for Strathcarron Hospice.

The pupils made their way through a varied repertoire of Christmas favourites much to the appreciation of the large crowd who stopped to listen. This included the many stallholders from the Christmas Market taking place that day.

It may have been very wet but as photographer Scott Louden’s images show, the youngsters were enthusiastic about their task and never stopped smiling as they made wonderful music.

1. St Francis carols

Well done to everyone who took part

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

2. St Francis carols

The youngsters were singing to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice

Photo: St Francis carols

Photo Sales

3. St Francis carols

An appreciative crowd stopped to listen to the youngsters

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

4. St Francis carols

Apparently Raindrops keep falling on my head wasn't in their repertoire

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3