St Francis Xavier: Falkirk church offering soup and warm space to keep out the cold
A church congregation is throwing open the doors to welcome people in out of the cold.
St Francis Xavier’s Church in Hope Street, Falkirk will be opening up its hall from noon to 2pm every Thursday until Easter. They are offering soup, sandwiches, hot drinks and company to those looking for a warm space.
The move is part of the initiative set up by several local churches to give people a place to go out of the cold this winter during the current poverty crisis.
The churches working together to offer a warm space are: Mondays, 11am–3pm: Christ Church Hall, 55 Kerse Lane; Tuesdays 2-4pm: Grahamston United, Bute Street, Falkirk; Thursdays 12-2pm: St Francis Xavier, Hope Street, Falkirk; Fridays, 10 am–2 pm, Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk, and 10 am–2 pm, Bainsford Community Hall, David’s Loan.
Falkirk Council is also offering its eight public libraries as places where people can go and get a heat, although they are resisting calling them ‘warm banks’.