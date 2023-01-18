St Francis Xavier’s Church in Hope Street, Falkirk will be opening up its hall from noon to 2pm every Thursday until Easter. They are offering soup, sandwiches, hot drinks and company to those looking for a warm space.

The move is part of the initiative set up by several local churches to give people a place to go out of the cold this winter during the current poverty crisis.

The churches working together to offer a warm space are: Mondays, 11am–3pm: Christ Church Hall, 55 Kerse Lane; Tuesdays 2-4pm: Grahamston United, Bute Street, Falkirk; Thursdays 12-2pm: St Francis Xavier, Hope Street, Falkirk; Fridays, 10 am–2 pm, Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk, and 10 am–2 pm, Bainsford Community Hall, David’s Loan.

Soup and a chat are being offered in the church hall every week.