St Francis pupils Go Bright for Muscular Dystrophy UK in support of classmate Frazer

Pictured: Nathan Trotter (a friend of Frazer's), Frazer Richardson and Robbie Richardson. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

For the second year, pupils at St Francis Xavier’s RC Primary took part in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s (MDUK) Go Bright initiative which aims to support and raise awareness for those who have a muscle-wasting condition by wearing bright clothes to school.

Pupil Frazer Richardson, who attends the school along with brother Robbie, was born with the rare life-limiting muscle condition Congenital Nemaline Rod Myopathy.

By wearing bright clothing and collecting money, his friends and school continue to support MDUK.

The charity has been a lifeline for Frazer’s family, providing an advocacy service and in education they are very actively involved in making sure Frazer is supported appropriately in school with their muscle condition specific expertise and understanding.