Youngsters at St Francis Xavier’s Primary joined in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s (MDUK) Go Bright initiative which aimed to support those in Scotland who have a muscle-wasting condition by being sponsored to wear the brightest colours in their wardrobe.

Nine-year-old Frazer Murphy, who attends the school along with brother Robbie, seven, was born with the rare life-limiting muscle condition Congenital Nemaline Rod Myopathy, which is similar to muscular dystrophy.

Mum Jodie was delighted when head teacher Mark Murphy said the school would get involved with the fundraising. They also held a special assembly when Scotland Powerball team captain Colin Shields, along with teammates Frazer Richardson and Robbie Martin, attended to talk to pupils about their wheelchair sport.

Frazer Murphy is joined by schoolmates from St Francis Xavier's RC Primary to support Muscular Dystrophy UK's Go Bright Day.

Jodie said: “Muscular Dystrophy UK have been a lifeline for us, they provide an advocacy service which is something I have fully utilised particularly with hospital appointments in the early days and most recently in education, they are very actively involved in making sure Frazer is supported appropriately in school with their muscle disease specific expertise and understanding.