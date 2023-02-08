St Francis pupils Go Bright for Muscular Dystrophy UK
Pupils at a Falkirk primary school took part in a fundraising and awareness raising day to support one of their classmates.
Youngsters at St Francis Xavier’s Primary joined in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s (MDUK) Go Bright initiative which aimed to support those in Scotland who have a muscle-wasting condition by being sponsored to wear the brightest colours in their wardrobe.
Nine-year-old Frazer Murphy, who attends the school along with brother Robbie, seven, was born with the rare life-limiting muscle condition Congenital Nemaline Rod Myopathy, which is similar to muscular dystrophy.
Mum Jodie was delighted when head teacher Mark Murphy said the school would get involved with the fundraising. They also held a special assembly when Scotland Powerball team captain Colin Shields, along with teammates Frazer Richardson and Robbie Martin, attended to talk to pupils about their wheelchair sport.
Jodie said: “Muscular Dystrophy UK have been a lifeline for us, they provide an advocacy service which is something I have fully utilised particularly with hospital appointments in the early days and most recently in education, they are very actively involved in making sure Frazer is supported appropriately in school with their muscle disease specific expertise and understanding.
"I could not begin to imagine this life without the services they provide. The funding for the advocacy service is solely through charity and although a cure for all muscle wasting diseases would be a dream come true, my priority and drive for fundraising is to ensure that every single parent in Scotland that is faced with this life receives the support I have, it is completely essential.”