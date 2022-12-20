News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

St Bernadette's Nursery in Stenhousemuir host Christmas party

Youngsters at St Bernadette’s Nursery in Stenhousemuir certainly looked to have enjoyed their recent Christmas party.

By Jill Buchanan
4 minutes ago

And the occasion was rounded off with a visit from Santa allowing the children an opportunity to tell him what they would like him to deliver on December 25.

The tiny pupils were all kitted out in their sparkling partywear to enjoy the occasion – and if the smiling faces captured by photographer Michael Gillen are anything to go by, a great time was had by all.

1. St Bernadette's Nursery party

St Bernadette's Nursery Christmas Party with a visit from Santa.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. St Bernadette's Nursery party

Pretty party dresses on show

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. St Bernadette's Nursery party

Youngsters having a great time.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. St Bernadette's Nursery party

Someone a little camera shy to show off their dance moves

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Youngsters