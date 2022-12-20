St Bernadette's Nursery in Stenhousemuir host Christmas party
Youngsters at St Bernadette’s Nursery in Stenhousemuir certainly looked to have enjoyed their recent Christmas party.
And the occasion was rounded off with a visit from Santa allowing the children an opportunity to tell him what they would like him to deliver on December 25.
The tiny pupils were all kitted out in their sparkling partywear to enjoy the occasion – and if the smiling faces captured by photographer Michael Gillen are anything to go by, a great time was had by all.
