St Andrews sing along: Freedom of Mind Choir set to let voices soar in Camelon

The singers of the famous Freedom of Mind Choir are warming up their voices for a special pre St Andrew’s Day performance next month.

The show takes place in Camelon Parish Church Hall, Mansionhouse Road, on Wednesday, November 27 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Founded back in 2019 as a fun way to beat isolation and boost mental health, the choir will be unleashing some Scottish classics and some star turns from individual members at the concert.

Complimentary refreshments will also be served at the interval.