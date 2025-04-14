Spuds you'll like: Former Falkirk cafe to transform into baked tattie haven
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A poster has recently appeared in the window of the premises at Unit 3, 1 Callendar Road – which until recently was formerly home to the local institution that was Casci’s cafe – proclaiming “Spudtacular – Potatoes: The root of happiness”.
Details – including an opening date – are still to be confirmed at the moment but an online message seems to point to a new baked potato outlet which will be offering a wide variety of toppings for customers when the premises does open its doors.
It stated: “Located in the heart of Falkirk town centre, Spudtacular is your go-to spot for delicious, freshly baked potatoes with a variety of tasty toppings. Whether you're craving a classic buttery spud, a hearty chili con carne, or a creamy tuna mayo, we’ve got something for everyone."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.