Spuds you'll like: Former Falkirk cafe to transform into baked tattie haven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Signs are hopeful a brand new food outlet will be opening its doors in the east end of Falkirk town centre.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poster has recently appeared in the window of the premises at Unit 3, 1 Callendar Road – which until recently was formerly home to the local institution that was Casci’s cafe – proclaiming “Spudtacular – Potatoes: The root of happiness”.

Details – including an opening date – are still to be confirmed at the moment but an online message seems to point to a new baked potato outlet which will be offering a wide variety of toppings for customers when the premises does open its doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated: “Located in the heart of Falkirk town centre, Spudtacular is your go-to spot for delicious, freshly baked potatoes with a variety of tasty toppings. Whether you're craving a classic buttery spud, a hearty chili con carne, or a creamy tuna mayo, we’ve got something for everyone."

A sign has appeared in the window of the former cafe in the east end of Falkirk town centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.