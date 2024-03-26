The Race for Life will return to Callendar Park in June. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The charity’s much loved fundraising events are back in Falkirk for 2024 and anyone who signs up from now until Monday, April 29 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special spring sale.

The Race for Life events at Callendar Park on Sunday, June 23 are open to people of all ages and abilities. Mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandmas, grandads and friends can choose to complete the 3k, 5k, or 10k event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraisers have raised millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Falkirk and beyond to join us at Race for Life. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting more active as the days get a little warmer. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. The UK’s biggest fundraising event series, which raised £33m in 2023, is returning with a shift in attitude this year, determined to shine light on the life saving research that Race for Life has funded and issuing a rallying cry for people to sign up to support the scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow.

Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year. Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.