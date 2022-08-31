News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sportscotland name new Young Ambassadors for Falkirk area

The next cohort of sportscotland Young Ambassadors have been selected and four young people from Falkirk are set to help nurture the country’s next generation of sport leaders.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:26 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:26 am

The students receiving the honour are Caitlin Christie and Molly McGhee from St Mungos High School, Kyle Campbell from Grangemouth High School and Holly

Fletcher from the University of Stirling.

Part of the 27-strong delivery team, they will help develop resources and training to influence new and existing Young Ambassadors for the year ahead, as well as

St Mungo's High School pupil Molly McGhee is one of the four Falkirk area sportscotland Young Ambassadors

Most Popular

supporting those delivering local sport.

Read More

Read More
Bo'ness Hippodrome ready to show film fans some risky rule breaking classics

Stewart Harris, sportscotland Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to the 27 young people who have been selected for our 2022 delivery team. Becoming a Young Ambassador is a fantastic role, as it provides opportunities to develop new skills, builds confidence and meet like-minded people in sport.

"Having young people at the heart of these conferences, shows the passion and determination the younger generation have when it comes to providing sporting opportunities within schools and communities.’’

SportScotlandFalkirk