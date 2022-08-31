Sportscotland name new Young Ambassadors for Falkirk area
The next cohort of sportscotland Young Ambassadors have been selected and four young people from Falkirk are set to help nurture the country’s next generation of sport leaders.
The students receiving the honour are Caitlin Christie and Molly McGhee from St Mungos High School, Kyle Campbell from Grangemouth High School and Holly
Fletcher from the University of Stirling.
Part of the 27-strong delivery team, they will help develop resources and training to influence new and existing Young Ambassadors for the year ahead, as well as
Most Popular
-
1
Falkirk Council issue information on waste services as strikes continue
-
2
Bo'ness offender tells DWP staff where they can stick their 'dole money'
-
3
Falkirk Council: Refuse strike update at action enters sixth day
-
4
Falkirk sex offender exposed his buttocks to young girls
-
5
Road closures to hit Falkirk area
supporting those delivering local sport.
Stewart Harris, sportscotland Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to the 27 young people who have been selected for our 2022 delivery team. Becoming a Young Ambassador is a fantastic role, as it provides opportunities to develop new skills, builds confidence and meet like-minded people in sport.
"Having young people at the heart of these conferences, shows the passion and determination the younger generation have when it comes to providing sporting opportunities within schools and communities.’’