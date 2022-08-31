Sportscotland name new Young Ambassadors for Falkirk area

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students receiving the honour are Caitlin Christie and Molly McGhee from St Mungos High School, Kyle Campbell from Grangemouth High School and Holly

Fletcher from the University of Stirling.

Part of the 27-strong delivery team, they will help develop resources and training to influence new and existing Young Ambassadors for the year ahead, as well as

St Mungo's High School pupil Molly McGhee is one of the four Falkirk area sportscotland Young Ambassadors

supporting those delivering local sport.

Stewart Harris, sportscotland Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to the 27 young people who have been selected for our 2022 delivery team. Becoming a Young Ambassador is a fantastic role, as it provides opportunities to develop new skills, builds confidence and meet like-minded people in sport.