Kyle Campbell is one of 20 young people from around the country who are part of the sportscotland Young People’s Sport Panel (YPSP).

Now entering its 11th year, the YPSP panel members working together to influence decision making and drive change in Scottish sport.

Kyle Campbell said he is delighted to be joining the panel and looking forward to their first meeting this month.

The recruitment process started back in August 2022, where over 136 applications were submitted between the ages of 14 and 23 from across Scotland. Interviews then took place over the course of October and November, with the final panel members being selected last month.

The YPSP is a National Lottery-funded programme and is integral to sportscotland’s commitment to shaping young leaders in sport who will become the next generation of leaders to help move the Scottish sporting system above and beyond.

Interim chief executive of sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop, said: “I want to congratulate all our new panel members and welcome them to the sportscotland family. They should all be extremely proud of themselves for coming through a challenging recruitment process.

