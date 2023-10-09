sportscotland: Celebrations at handover of Gold School Sport Award for Bo'ness Academy
Bo'ness Academy has been awarded the sportscotland Gold School Sport Award, the highest award possible for extra-curricular sport in schools and local communities.
The national initiative aims to encourage young people to get involved with extra-curricular school sport by being at the centre of decision making, planning and implementation.
Funded the National Lottery, it also encourages schools to make links with their communities, including primary schools and other sports clubs, to provide opportunities for young people to progress.
Lots of those who have benefited from the initiative came along to join in the celebrations as the schools gold award flags were unfurled.
Stephanie Dawson, Active Schools coordinator, said: “Over the past year, Bo'ness Academy’s PE department, along with support from Active Schools, have been working towards the Gold school sport award. The criteria to meet includes PE provision, extra-curricular clubs, competing in events, leadership opportunities and developing pupils, coaches and staff.
"The school has worked with Bo'ness United FC, Bo'ness Rugby Club, Stirlingshire Table Tennis, Bo'ness Amateur Swim Club and Falkirk Wheelers as part of their school-club-community links. All clubs make a big difference and impact on the school and wider community.”
Everyone connected with the school says there is an enthusiasm for all things sport with both the Active Schools team and the health and wellbeing faculty committed to fulfilling the school’s motto of “being the best we can be” and offering lots of experiences for the pupils.
Young people in the school from first to sixth year have a “golden opportunity to participate, lead, compete and learn”. This includes giving youngsters the chance to gain qualifications while having fun through sport.
The academy offers pupils the chance to be part of its schools of dance and football, with a school of rugby soon to follow.
Pupils at the academy's five cluster primary schools are also offered free swimming lessons as part of their P5 PE provision in the high school’s pool. They can also take part in the primary after school club run in the academy.
Bo’ness Academy is also developing an community hub project led by Active Schools to further involvement in sport for more people.