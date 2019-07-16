Sporting chance for Falkirk youngsters with additional needs

A funding boost will help disabled youngster participate in sporting activities.

Thanks to an £18,000 grant from the Young Start Fund, Forth Valley Disability Sports Association will be able to provide a new sport and physical activity programme for young people in Falkirk with physical, sensory or learning disability.

It is hoped the programme will enable the 70 youngsters taking part to make friends, develop life skills, and move on to positive destinations in education, training and volunteering. The project will be supported by 20 volunteers.

The Forth Valley group is one of 15 initiatives involving young people across Scotland which received grants totalling £700,000.