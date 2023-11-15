Sporting chance: Falkirk students learn what sporting opportunities are available locally

Over 60 young people from across Falkirk’s schools and colleges gathered at Falkirk Stadium earlier this month for Falkirk Council’s first-ever “Sports Summit”.

The aim of the event was to showcase the various opportunities that exist locally for people to become involved in either volunteering in sports or pursuing a professional career in the field.

All of the attendees – who are already involved in coaching – were able to speak directly to more than 20 local club representatives who were present on the day.

The summit also featured dedicated workshops from clubs, including Falkirk Fury and Falkirk Wheelers, who were on hand to explain the benefits of working in

partnership with Falkirk Council’s Sports Unit.

Young people also heard how to access funding and about opportunities to sign up for development courses, and enjoyed a networking opportunity with local clubs.

Councillor Paul Garner, depute leader of Falkirk Council, said: “The summit provided young people a real opportunity to find out what is going on locally in sports

development and coaching and hopefully we can see many more going forward with careers in this really rewarding sector.

“Sports clubs across the country were badly hit by COVID-19, however, these types of events are bringing interested groups together in order to expand participation

and provide opportunities to work together across the Falkirk area in the future.