Sporting chance: Falkirk residents can give their views on the future of leisure in the area
A survey has been launched to gather views from users on how they utilise existing facilities and what improvements would make the biggest difference to their experience.
The feedback will support work on a new long-term Sport and Leisure Strategy being developed by the council and sportscotland.
The survey will run until October 24 and is open to anyone who lives in the Falkirk area.
It asks about current use of pitches, venues and outdoor spaces, barriers to taking part in sport and activity, and ideas for future investment.
As well as the survey, a series of engagement sessions will take place from 7pm to 8pm in Grangemouth High School on Tuesday, October 21, Bo’ness Town Hall on Thursday, October 23, Denny High School on Tuesday, November 4 and St Mungo’s High School on Thursday, November 6
An online consultation event via Teams will take place from 7pm to 8pm on Wednesday, November 5, to which people can e-mail [email protected] to obtain the advanced registration required to attend.
Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council, said: “It is important local people have a say in how we shape the future of sport and leisure across the area.
“They can help us understand how facilities are currently used, where improvements are needed, and what barriers exist to participation. This will ensure our new strategy reflects community needs and supports health and wellbeing for years to come.”
People can visit Participate + to complete the survey.