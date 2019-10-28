Spooky Halloween fun at Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre

A spooky spectacular attracted the crowds to Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre on Sunday.

Youngsters turned up in their Halloween finery to enjoy all the activities on offer.

They could enjoy pumpkin carving, crafts, face painting, a slime workshop and an online treasure hunt.

The event helped raise lots of money for Strathcarron Hospice with every child taking part paying £5 to be part of the fun.

Voting the afternoon a success, Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said, ‘We know from previous events our younger customers love dressing up and taking part in treasure hunts and games.

“We wanted to offer children of all ages the chance to enjoy Halloween in safe environment whilst also raising money for our nominated charity.”