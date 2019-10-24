Spooky fun at Falkirk’s Howgate Centre

There will be spooky goings on and scary fun at the Howgate this Sunday as the centre hosts a Halloween Extravaganza in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.

Families are encouraged to dress up in their favourite spooky costumes and register next to Costa to take part.

The £5 registration fee will go directly to Strathcarron and this provides free access to activities including include pumpkin carving, crafts, an online Halloween hunt and Creation Station slime workshop.

Visitors can also meet the Howgate’s Halloween mascots. Activities run from 12pm until 3pm. For more information visit www.howgateshoppingcentre.co.uk/2019/10/02/Halloween-Extravaganza-in-aid-of-Strathcarron-Hospice