Spooktacular Hallowe'en disco raises funds for Bonnybridge Gala

The event for those under 12 was organised by the Bonnybridge Gala committee in a bid to raise funds for next year’s community event.

As well as music, dancing and games, there was a range of tasty treats on offer on the night for hungry ghouls and ghosts.

Those attending the sold out event were encouraged to wear fancy dress and as a result there were many spooky and unusual characters on the dance floor.

There were also prizes available for the best dressed and best pumpkin.

In a post on Facebook, the organisers said: “Thanks to everyone for coming along to our Hallowe’en Disco.

"What a success it was!

"We really do appreciate your support in raising funds for your gala day in 2023!”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen popped in to capture some of the fun from the night in these photographs.

