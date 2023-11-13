A free family-friendly Hallowe’en event in Winchburgh has been deemed a huge success after it attracted more than 550 people, breaking last year’s attendance record.

Winchburgh Community Growing Group and Coffee By Nico teamed up to give the 1.5-acre community growing area in Auldcathie Park a spooky makeover.

It featured elaborate decorations, an interactive poltergeist tunnel, games, photo opportunities, a Dean’s Barber experience and a host of local food stalls.

Guests braved the rain to enjoy the event, with many getting into the spirit by dressing both themselves and their dogs in full costume and leaving with sweet treats and pumpkins for their efforts.

Families got into the spirit of the event by dressing up.

The event was staged free thanks to financial support from McFarlane Joinery Services, Blueprint Design Solutions and Winchburgh Developments Limited, as well as public donations made via JustGiving and on the night. Lights were kindly donated by Scotia Events Services and Caro Contracts.

John West, co-founder and chair of Winchburgh Community Growing Group, said: “We’re committed to bringing the local community together and celebrating all that Winchburgh has to offer, and our Hallowe’en event allowed us to do just that.

“We’re currently in a cost of living crisis and we’re very conscious that many people can’t afford to book tickets to Hallowe’en events or pay to take their children to visit pumpkin patches, so we wanted to create an incredible free experience for local people to enjoy.

“There was a core team of volunteers who worked tirelessly for five weeks to make it all possible and 22 helping the event run smoothly on the night. Seeing so many smiling faces on the night made it all worthwhile.”

Organised by local volunteers, more than 550 people attended the free Hallowe'en event in the park which broke last year’s attendance record.

Guests enjoyed experiences included a spooky polytunnel experience and labyrinth, games that gave people the chance to win a free pumpkin, hook-a-pumpkin from a 7500-litre rainwater-filled swimming pool, and beanbag toss.

Nicky McFarlane, owner of the Coffee by Nico kiosk in Auldcathie Park and McFarlane Joinery Services, said: “After re-opening the kiosk two months ago, we have really felt welcomed in by the local community and our neighbours at Winchburgh Community Growing Group.

“After speaking with John about the free events the group hosts and the rationale behind this, we knew this was something we wanted to be involved in. We all know too well the impact the cost of living crisis is having on everybody at the moment and to be a part of an event that is accessible and allows everyone within the community to come together was really amazing.

