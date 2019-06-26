Sponsored litter pick raises £1555 for Langlees nursery

The recent wet weather didn’t deter staff, children and their families from Langlees Early Learning and Childcare Centre from taking part in a sponsored litter pick.

In total £1555 was collected in donations as a result of the week-long event, organised to raise funds for nursery resources and future events.

Senior early years officer Laura Kippen said: “One of the members of our parents group came up with the idea of a litter pick when we were discussing fundraising ideas as litter is a major issue in our community.”

Following the litter pick the children enjoyed party snacks to celebrate their achievement.

Ms Kippen said: “The money raised will go towards buying new resources for the children as well as fund costs for our end of year celebrations and parties.

“Feedback from parents was positive and they have suggested making it a regular event as they thought it was a great learning and fun experience.”