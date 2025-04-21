Speed limits of 20mph on way as Falkirk Council sets out road safety plans for next five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Road Safety Plan which outlines Falkirk Council’s approach to improving road safety over the next five years will be discussed by elected members at an executive meeting on May 1.

The draft plan sets out how Falkirk Council intends to contribute to the national targets of reducing road deaths and serious injuries by 50 per cent by 2030 and ultimately achieving zero fatalities or serious injuries by 2050.

It supports the Council’s wider objective of promoting stronger and healthier communities and aligns with Transport Scotland’s national Road Safety Framework.

Based on analysis of local collision data from 2013 to 2024, the plan identifies key trends and groups disproportionately affected by road incidents, including young drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists, and vulnerable pedestrians.

More 20mph zones will be coming to the area in an effort to cut down on road traffic incidents

While there has been a steady decline in the overall number of injury collisions in the area, the plan highlights areas for continued attention which includes driver behaviour and specific road environments. It also proposes a combination of targeted initiatives, infrastructure improvements, education, and engagement.

These include the introduction of 20mph speed limits in appropriate areas, enhanced support for active travel infrastructure and safety improvements near schools. A new prioritisation method has also been developed to ensure resources are directed where they are most needed using a combination of accident data, traffic speeds and local insight.

Douglas Gardiner, Head of Environment and Operations said: “This plan sets out a practical and evidence-based approach to reducing road casualties in Falkirk. The aim is to ensure our roads are safer for everyone, whether driving, walking, cycling or using public transport.”

