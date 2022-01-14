Spectacular new bird’s-eye view video guides include South Queensferry
Sail Scotland has launched a spectacular new series of aerial video guides showcasing Scottish marinas, including Port Edgar at South Queensferry.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:30 pm
The video guides offer an impressive bird’s-eye view of the approach to each destination, with drone footage showcasing sweeping backdrops of Scotland’s world-class sailing grounds, dramatic coastal landscapes, and extraordinary islands.
Pop-up text introduces the destination and standout features in the surrounding landscapes, before identifying key boating facilities and showing the proximity of local amenities.
To view the videos, go to: https://sailscotland.co.uk/plan/aerial-guides/.