Spectacular new bird’s-eye view video guides include South Queensferry

Sail Scotland has launched a spectacular new series of aerial video guides showcasing Scottish marinas, including Port Edgar at South Queensferry.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:30 pm
Walkers crossing the Queensferry Crossing, South Queensferry. Aerial photo from drone camera. Credit: Sail Scotland / Airborne Lens)

The video guides offer an impressive bird’s-eye view of the approach to each destination, with drone footage showcasing sweeping backdrops of Scotland’s world-class sailing grounds, dramatic coastal landscapes, and extraordinary islands.

Pop-up text introduces the destination and standout features in the surrounding landscapes, before identifying key boating facilities and showing the proximity of local amenities.

To view the videos, go to: https://sailscotland.co.uk/plan/aerial-guides/.