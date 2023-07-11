Specsavers is scouring the area to give one local club a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn its fortunes around with face-to-face training from a world class footballing legend and money-can't-buy experiences usually reserved for only elite clubs.

Zander McNaughton, director at Specsavers in Falkirk, said: “For decades, Specsavers has celebrated and made heroes of those who really ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’. This year, we're taking our commitment to celebrating human moments to the next level, by investing in an underfunded area of culture which relies heavily on excellent sight and hearing – grassroots football.

‘We want to give this community of heroes a taste of fame by celebrating them and their humanness in way that only they can dream about. So that’s why we want local clubs across the UK to come forward and apply for the chance to be Specsavers’ 'Best Worst Team' and all the glory that comes with it.”

Specsavers is on the the hunt for the best worst football team in the country. Pic: Contributed

Once Specsavers’ Best Worst Team has been selected from all the entries, the healthcare retailer will be following and documenting the club’s journey throughout the coming 2023/24 footballing season.

To apply or nominate a team to become Specsavers' Best Worst Team visit here.

Once they have been selected, people will be able to follow the journey of the chosen 'Best Worst Team' and see if Specsavers can change their fortunes on the company’s social channels.