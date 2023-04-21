Special week for Forth Valley charity which stands up for others and changes people's lives

Independent Advocacy Awareness Week runs from Monday, April 24 to Friday, April 28 and Forth Valley Advocacy staff are hosting events such as information sessions

and coffee mornings to raise advocacy awareness throughout the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Forth Valley Advocacy spokesperson said: “Advocacy is about speaking up for those who cannot speak up for themselves. It’s about helping people to find out about

Staff members Harriet Fishley and Gordon Fisher promoting the work of Forth Valley Advocacy

options, make choices and tell other people what they want to happen.

"It’s about making sure that people are fully involved in decisions that affect their lives – and that other people listen to them and take their views into account. The team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

at Forth Valley Advocacy are completely on the side of the person they are advocating for.

"They help them to put across their views. They do not give advice. They do not try to persuade people or tell them what they should do. Forth Valley Advocacy workers

listen to people and find out what they want and need.

"They help people to think about different options – and what might happen when they make their choice. They support the person to speak up for themselves, or if they

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

are not able or willing to do that, to speak up for them. They help people to make changes in their lives.

"Sometimes they might help them to join in with activities in their community.”